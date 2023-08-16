Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $66.00 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.00 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

