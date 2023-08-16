Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

