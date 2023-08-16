Argent Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,562 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 847,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

GRBK opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.66. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

