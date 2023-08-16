Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475,706 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

