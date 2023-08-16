Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

