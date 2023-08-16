Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

