Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 98,064 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,064 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

