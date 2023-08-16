Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.8 %

ARBKL opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

