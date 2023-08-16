Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.72 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $46.53 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003227 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,964,914 coins and its circulating supply is 174,965,696 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.