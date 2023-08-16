ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

