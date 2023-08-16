Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 8.3%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 500,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,542,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.44.

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

