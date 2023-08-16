Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,118,000 after buying an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after buying an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.05. 516,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.