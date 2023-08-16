Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

