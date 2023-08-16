Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,163. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

