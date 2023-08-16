Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 166.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARVN

Arvinas Trading Down 0.8 %

ARVN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 107,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.74. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.