Arweave (AR) Hits Market Capitalization of $329.63 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00017602 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $329.63 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,610.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.63 or 0.00736210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00109281 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

