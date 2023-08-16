Arweave Price Tops $4.83 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00016709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $316.33 million and $8.05 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,923.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.87 or 0.00711754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00107073 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

