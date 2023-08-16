Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.90. 186,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,863. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

