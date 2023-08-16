Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. 957,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

