Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.34

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 2396753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$58.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

