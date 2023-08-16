Astrafer Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $75.81 million and $6,907.25 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astrafer has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.48934815 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $8,607.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astrafer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

