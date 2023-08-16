Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE AESI opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $6,200,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

