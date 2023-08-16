AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296,414. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

