Aufman Associates Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aufman Associates Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,810. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

