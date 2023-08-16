Aufman Associates Inc Has $714,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,108,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,213 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

