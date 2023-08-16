Aufman Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aufman Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,945,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,664,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.04 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

