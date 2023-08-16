Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Trading Up 33.3%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 147,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 68,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

