Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. 1,093,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,622,000 after buying an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,306,000 after buying an additional 147,113 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 26.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after buying an additional 340,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,007,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

