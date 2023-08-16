Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 1,093,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

