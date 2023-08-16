Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $748.96 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $748.96 million and $51.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00018619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,587.43 or 1.00097747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.50963615 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $46,676,002.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

