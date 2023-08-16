Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00018162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $738.49 million and approximately $49.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,890.13 or 1.00072414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.50963615 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $46,676,002.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.