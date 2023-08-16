AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 679,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 372,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,451. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 160.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.