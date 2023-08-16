Axos Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,046 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,183% compared to the average daily volume of 1,316 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE AX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,690. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,136,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,312 shares of company stock worth $5,938,692 over the last ninety days. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $20,955,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.