Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $1.06 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

