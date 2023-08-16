Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 16.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 119,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 276,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.97.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan.

