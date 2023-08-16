Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global cut shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

