Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $4.00 on Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $206.43 million and $6.30 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00013773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,562,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,561,669 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

