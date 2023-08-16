Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BBY opened at GBX 320.40 ($4.06) on Wednesday. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 285.20 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 401.20 ($5.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 361.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Stephen R. Billingham acquired 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £269.39 ($341.74). In related news, insider Leo Quinn sold 291,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £1,053,322.19 ($1,336,194.58). Also, insider Stephen R. Billingham bought 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £269.39 ($341.74). 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

