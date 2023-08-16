BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1002 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 93,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,718. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

