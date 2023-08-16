BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1002 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 93,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,718. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BANCO DO BRASIL/S
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.