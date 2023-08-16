Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

