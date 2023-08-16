Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,425 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $358.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

