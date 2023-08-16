Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 173,063 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,122,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 371,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 73.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,804,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,259 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $73,056,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

