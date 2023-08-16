Banco Santander S.A. Sells 93 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cummins by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 443,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

