Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $1.07

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $141.81 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 137,421,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,021,799 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

