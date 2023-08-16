Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,422,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 1,667,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 374.4 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS BKRIF traded down C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.38. 1,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of C$5.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.15.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

