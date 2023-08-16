Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.8 %

BMO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. 587,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,155. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $105.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.