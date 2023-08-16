Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Shares Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.39% of Banyan Acquisition worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:BYN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,158. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Banyan Acquisition Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

