Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $62.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.49%.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
