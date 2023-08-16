Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $62.12.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

