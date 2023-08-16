Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAYRY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

