Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

